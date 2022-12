Not Available

A road trip, over ten years, across the so-called Amexican border, a mythical abyss, both physical and cultural, that separates the United States of America from the United Mexican States; a journey in search of the multiple stories of those who inhabit it or are passing through; the conquest of the Rio Grande and the infamous Wall: an audacious expedition that aims to paint a colorful fresco where politics, violence, visual poetry and frustrated ambitions cruelly coexist.