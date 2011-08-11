2011

Ami Subhash Bolchi is the story of struggling Debabrata Bose who is repeatedly insulted by various people in various ways. Here, enters the greatest Bengali patriot ever, the 'Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose', who rises from immortality and makes a comeback to awaken the Bengalis from "Sleep" and acts as a super hero. The Bengali version of the film is written & directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.