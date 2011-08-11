2011

Ami Subhash Bolchi

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 11th, 2011

Studio

Not Available

Ami Subhash Bolchi is the story of struggling Debabrata Bose who is repeatedly insulted by various people in various ways. Here, enters the greatest Bengali patriot ever, the 'Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose', who rises from immortality and makes a comeback to awaken the Bengalis from "Sleep" and acts as a super hero. The Bengali version of the film is written & directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

Cast

Mithun ChakrabortyDebabrata Bose
Laboni Sarkar
Barkha Bisht SenguptaCharulata Bose a.k.a. B. Charu
Saheb Bhattacharjee
Subhrajyoti Barat
Bharat Kaul

