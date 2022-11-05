Not Available

Amici per la pelle

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Family

Studio

Producciones Cinematográficas Ariel

Amiel per la Pelle (Friends for Life) is largely told from a child's-eye point of view. The heroes of the piece are Mario (Geronimo Meynier) and Franco (Andrea Seire), young classmates and inseparable buddies. After several "Our Gang"-style adventures, the boys' friendship is threatened when Mario reveals a secret that Franco confided in him. The film originally ended on a somber note, though reportedly some prints contained a happier finale. The performances by the two young stars are appealingly natural; conversely, the adult players, especially Luigi Tosi, tend to go overboard. Amiel per la Pelle was an entry in the Venice Film Festival.

Cast

Geronimo MeynierMario
Andrea SciréFranco
Vera CarmiLa madre di Mario
Luigi TosiIl padre di Mario
Carlo TamberlaniIl padre di Franco

