Amigo Undead is the story of Kevin Ostrowski as he attempts to reconcile with his estranged, underachieving brother Norm on a camping trip. They're accompanied by several of Norm's unusual friends. When one of these friends dies accidentally, the decision is made to bury him out in the desert with some very unforeseen supernatural consequences.
|Steve Agee
|Norm Ostrowski
|Randall Park
|Kevin Ostrowski
|David Clennon
|Old Man Schumer
|Josh Fadem
|Ian
|Jeff Bryan Davis
|Sheriff Maynard
|Dave Sheridan
|Finn
