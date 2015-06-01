2015

Amigo Undead

  • Horror
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 1st, 2015

Studio

Not Available

Amigo Undead is the story of Kevin Ostrowski as he attempts to reconcile with his estranged, underachieving brother Norm on a camping trip. They're accompanied by several of Norm's unusual friends. When one of these friends dies accidentally, the decision is made to bury him out in the desert with some very unforeseen supernatural consequences.

Cast

Steve AgeeNorm Ostrowski
Randall ParkKevin Ostrowski
David ClennonOld Man Schumer
Josh FademIan
Jeff Bryan DavisSheriff Maynard
Dave SheridanFinn

