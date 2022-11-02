Amigos de Risco

Not Available

After years on the run, Joca is back again in town. And, to commemorate, nothing better than a night on the tiles with his good friends Nelsão and Benito. However, the happy occasion turns to a nightmare when Joca is suddenly taken ill. With no money, no transportation or communication, his friends now have to carry him through the deserted town to the closest hospital. A race against the clock is about to begin, with umpteen surprises and enough to shake the firmest of bonds of friendship.