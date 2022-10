Not Available

Boxing superstar Amir “King” Khan (30-3, 19 KOs) is coming back to New York, where he made his American debut in 2012, to take on former world champion Chris Algieri (20-1, 8 KOs) on Friday, May 29, at Barclays Center as the headliner in an exciting co-feature Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) card on Spike TV.