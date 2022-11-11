Amir Khan vs. Marcos Maidana

Could this be 'Fight of The Year'? The reputation of Amir Khan was enhanced in a brutal battle for supremacy in a thrilling, successful third defence of his World Boxing Association light-welterweight belt against knockout specialist Marcos Maidana. The plan was to hit and run. Yet not only did Khan stand and trade with Maidana in a ferocious fight, he survived a brutal onslaught and a near-knockout in the 10th round to dispel the myth that he is “chinny” at the Mandalay Bay Events Center. Khan's vulnerability, yet desire to fight, make him compelling viewing.
