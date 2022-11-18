Amit - First World Tour Concert Live

Not Available

Taiwanese pop diva A-mei Chang took on a "new" persona with her 2009 album Amit, embracing her aboriginal roots while alluding to a change of course for her music career. Towards the end of the year, she embarked on her first world tour as her captivating alter ego, bringing a series of spectacular shows to Taiwan, Mainland China, Macau, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, and Japan. Supported by a live band consisting of internationally acclaimed musicians, Amit has treated listeners to her renditions of over 30 new and classic songs, many of which re-arranged to give a cool fresh punk/rock edge.