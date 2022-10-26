1983

Amityville 3-D

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 17th, 1983

Studio

De Laurentiis Entertainment Group (DEG)

To debunk the Amityville house's infamous reputation and take advantage of a rock-bottom asking price, skeptical journalist John Baxter buys the place and settles in to write his first novel. But as soon as the ink on the deed has dried, people who have come into contact with John and the house begin to meet with shocking fates. Is it all just coincidence, or is the house really the gateway to hell?

Cast

Tess HarperNancy Baxter
Robert JoyElliot West
Candy ClarkMelanie
Leora DanaEmma Caswell
John BealHarold Caswell
John HarkinsClifford Sanders

