Amityville 3-D

To debunk the Amityville house's infamous reputation and take advantage of a rock-bottom asking price, skeptical journalist John Baxter buys the place and settles in to write his first novel. But as soon as the ink on the deed has dried, people who have come into contact with John and the house begin to meet with shocking fates. Is it all just coincidence, or is the house really the gateway to hell?
|Tess Harper
|Nancy Baxter
|Robert Joy
|Elliot West
|Candy Clark
|Melanie
|Leora Dana
|Emma Caswell
|John Beal
|Harold Caswell
|John Harkins
|Clifford Sanders
