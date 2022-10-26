Amityville: The Evil Escapes

The demonic force lurking in Amityville for over 300 years escapes to a remote California mansion. It encounters a struggling family living together by uncertain means. The beast manipulates a little girl by manifesting itself in the form of her dead father. Soon it will be able to possess her completely... is it too late for a young priest to defeat the demon and end the curse?
|Patty Duke
|Nancy Evans
|Jane Wyatt
|Alice Leacock
|Fredric Lehne
|Father Kibbler
|Lou Hancock
|Peggy
|Brandy Gold
|Jessica Evans
|Zoe Trilling
|Amanda Evans (as Geri Betzler)
