1989

Amityville: The Evil Escapes

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 11th, 1989

Studio

Spectacor Films

The demonic force lurking in Amityville for over 300 years escapes to a remote California mansion. It encounters a struggling family living together by uncertain means. The beast manipulates a little girl by manifesting itself in the form of her dead father. Soon it will be able to possess her completely... is it too late for a young priest to defeat the demon and end the curse?

Cast

Patty DukeNancy Evans
Jane WyattAlice Leacock
Fredric LehneFather Kibbler
Lou HancockPeggy
Brandy GoldJessica Evans
Zoe TrillingAmanda Evans (as Geri Betzler)

View Full Cast >

Images