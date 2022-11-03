Not Available

Ammaa Ki Boli is a comical genre movie directed by Narayan Chauhan and produced by Mukesh Chaudhary under the banner of Street Act Production. The story revolves around an old-aged husbandless mother, her 5 grown-up children’s and a second-rate two-seater scooter. The movie features Faruk Zafar as Ammaa in lead role, following with Priyal Patil, Govind Namdev, Sitaram Panchal, Sanjay Mishra, Hrishita Bhatt, Zakir Hussain Actor, Ishtiaq Khan, Shekhar Singh and others in their respective important roles