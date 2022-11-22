Ammachi Yemba Nenapu

Not Available

Based on three short stories by the celebrated Kannada writer, Kendra Sahitya Academy awardee Dr. Vaidehi. With dialogue in the characteristic regional dialect of coastal Karnataka. Woman’s eternal striving for identity in a patriarchal society is told through the story of a young woman resisting being married off, an older woman gone mad after her husband left her and an older woman being indebted to a family who's matriarch took her in when she was left by her husband at a young age.