Ammajan (English: Dear Mother) is a Bangladeshi Bengali-language film directed by Kazi Hayat and written by Monwar Hossain Dipjol. The film was released in 1999 in Bangladesh. It was produced by Monwar Hossain Dipjol. It is a drama film and superstars Manna, Shabnam Moushumi, Amin Khan, Monwar Hossain Dipjol, Miju Ahmed and more. It is all-time blockbuster Bangladeshi movie and it is one of the highest-grossing films at Bangladesh box-office.