Not Available

The Second Balkan War. At the beginning of the battle of Bregalnica, the Danube Division of I age class under leadership of Colonel Pavle Jurisic Sturm was located in the direction of Krivorecka on the positions of Car summit – Kalin kamen (Kalin stone) – Sveta voda (Holy water), with the mission to secure the left side of the I Army, which was supposed to lead the offensive. According to the military report written in Konopnici on the 11th July 1913, the cameramen of the producer Djoka Bogdanovic filmed the ammunition column of the Danube Division of I age class during ammunition placement on the position of Car summit. On this occasion, Komora oxen were filmed while grazing near the military camp, as well as harnessing them in Komora cart and headway of the ammunition column towards the position of Car summit.