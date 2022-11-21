Amok - Follia omicida

Not Available

'Amok' tells 48 hours of the live of Lorenz Fuchs, a middle aged gray accountant who believes his triste and monotonous life being meaningless and absurd. For him the outside world was always hostile and aggressive. When his Boss not only unexpectedly promotes him but also reveals that he knows about his well covert emotional failings, Fuchs is thrown out of his daily routine - his defense lines are crumbling. Well hidden memories of traumatic experiences bring up a long suppressed rage that results in an outburst of violence and a bloodbath.