Not Available

The special edition's of Amon Amarth's 2008 release, Twilight Of The Thundergod, feature a bonus CD/DVD of the band's performance at the Summer Breeze festival 2007, with the following tracklist: 1. Intro 2. Valhall Awaits Me 3. Runes to My Memory 4. Cry of the Black Birds 5. Asator 6. Pursuit of Vikings 7. Fate of Norns 8. Without Fear 9. With Oden on Our Side 10. Where Silent Gods Stand Guard 11. An Ancient Sign of Coming Storm 12. Victorious March 13. Death In Fire