Amon Amarth Live in Los Angeles (2016)

Amon Amarth performs live at The Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles, Ca - May 21st, 2016 as part of their Jomsviking North American 2016 Tour. Setlist: The Pursuit of Vikings, As Loke Falls, First Kill, The Way of Vikings, At Dawn's First Light, Deceiver of the Gods, Cry of the Black Birds, One Against All, Thousand Years of Oppression, Destroyer of the Universe, Death in Fire, Runes to My Memory, One Thousand Burning Arrows, Father of the Wolf, War of the Gods, Victorious March, Encore: Raise Your Horns, Guardians of Asgaard, Twilight of the Thunder God,