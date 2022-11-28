Not Available

Amon Amarth: The Pursuit Of Vikings - Live At Summer Breeze 2017

    Recorded doing the Summer Breeze Open Air Festival 2017 on the 17th. of August in Dinkelsbühl, Bavaria, Germany. Set-List: 1. The Pursuit of Vikings / 2. As Loke Falls / 3. First Kill / 4. The Way of Vikings / 5. At Dawn's First Light / 6. Cry of the Black Birds / 7. Deceiver of the Gods / 8. Destroyer of the Universe / 9. Death in Fire / 10. Father of the Wolf / 11. Runes to My Memory / 12. War of the Gods / 13. Raise Your Horns / 14. A Dream That Cannot Be (with Doro) / 15. Guardians of Asgaard / 16. Twilight of the Thunder God.

