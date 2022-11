Not Available

With their accomplished musicianship and unwavering commitment to Norse mythology, Amon Amarth stand firmly at the forefront of the Swedish death metal scene. Wrath Of The Norsemen captures the band in concert with a full-length, 23-song set recorded in Cologne, Germany, in 2005, as well as live performances from the 2005 Summer Breeze festival, the 2005 Metal Blade Rrroooaaarrr festival, the 2004 Wacken Open Air festival, and a 2004 release show for the Fate of Norns-album.