Not Available

Among Dead Men

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Bobby Delgado, undefeated MMA World Champion is incarcerated for eight years after accidentally killing his opponent. During this period of purgatory, Bobby experiences a paranormal 'life changing' event that will dictate his future path to redemption. Infuriated by the financial loss and the death of his master fighter, Jarvis Sweet swears vengeance on Delgado and finds himself a new hitter in the form of Wade Bull, a vicious ex underworld enforcer with killing skills few men can match.

Cast

