Among the Ruins

Not Available

A young poet named Lal (32) spends his endless days alone with his thoughts inside his small prison cell. A sparrow, not certain if its real or if its a product of his imagination, suddenly appears inside his cell. This sparrow flying frantically while looking for an escape, pushes Lal to go on a personal journey caught in between reality and a dream. As the poet returns to the streets of the city of his childhood, he will find time frozen, his memories destroyed and his people scattered.