Tae-Woo (Jung Kyoung-Ho) works as zookeeper. He is going through difficult days, because his girlfriend, Hee-Yeon (Jung Yoon-Sun), is hospitalized and doesn't have much time left to live. Grieving for the day when Hee-Yeon is no longer there, Tae-Woo finds a woman (Mina Fujii) in the restroom at the zoo. Her clothes are all torn. Tae-Woo asks her for her name, but she doesn't answer. Tae-Woo takes her to his home. The next day, after work, he comes home and finds her waiting for him in front of his home. They begin to live together.
