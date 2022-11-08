Not Available

Amor En Linea

  • Romance
  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Detailfilm

Pierre, widowed and retired, has not been out of his house for two years. He discovers the joys of the internet thanks to Alex, a young man hired by his daughter to teach him the basics of computer science. On a meeting place, a charming young woman, Flora63, seduced by the romanticism of Pierre, offers her a first date. Lovers, Pierre is back. But on his profile he put a picture of Alex and not his own. Pierre must convince the young man to meet Flora in his place

Cast

Yaniss LespertAlex
Fanny ValetteFanny
Stéphane BissotSylvie
Stéphanie CrayencourJuliette
Gustave de KervernBernard
Macha MérilMarie

