Amor Letra por Letra

Work colleagues Hanna and Amanda are unexpectedly laid off. Since Amanda is leaving town, Hanna deposits both of their severance checks into her account. Unfortunately, Hanna screwed up and the money went somewhere it wasn’t intended – which puts her on a direct collision course with some eligible and not so eligible bachelors. Now, between her search for a new job and her hilarious forays into babysitting Amanda’s son, Hanna has to find and retrieve the loot in this hilarious misadventure that proves romance happens where and when you least expect it.