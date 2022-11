Not Available

A romance between a skeletonized couple begins with ballroom dancing to sweeping orchestral strains and ends with a salacious roll in the dirt astride his and her headstones in San Francisco–based filmmaker Michelle Silva's cheeky, macabre 2002 flight into the darker side of passion. Silva (a one-time student of George Kuchar) layers negative images atop each other as she limns the landscape of the unconscious with a bold, almost brooding humor. - Robert Avila