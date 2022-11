Not Available

Trish's friends set her up on a blind-date, but when she forgets to adjust her clocks to compensate for Daylight Savings Time, she inadvertently stands her potential sweetheart up. Instead, she arrives at the venue and meets Parker, a sweet-natured but troubled paramedic who decides to play along with the oblivious Trish. The pair hit it off, but their promising romance is threatened when the case of mistaken identity is revealed.