Amor só de Mãe tells the story of 3 women incarcerated that reflects the reality of an unequal social system. Nina, Lea and Elisabette are inmates in the Franca Public Prison, in the state of São Paulo. The documentary follows the daily lives of these lives and proposes a reflection on the pain of mothers and daughters while awaiting their sentences. Love, only a mother is above all a film about the human