Down-to-earth Kristin is used to holding all the strings in her hand. This applies to her business as well as to the rebellious approaches of her pubescent daughter Ida. With the appearance of her younger sister Marit, this well-ordered world is in danger. Kristin never told Ida that Marit is Ida's birth mother. Almost a child at birth, she had left her daughter with Kristin - and then disappeared. With Marit's return, the old competition between the sisters breaks out again.