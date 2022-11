Not Available

Amores explores the world of acting from its most basic and solitary form: the monologue. If only an actor, a text, and someone who hears it are needed to make an acting exercise, then Amores offers fourteen splendid acts from renowned professionals in Puerto Rico. Amores is composed by different monologues that, in set, offer reflection on aspects of love. In this manner, the title becomes a statement: amor es... (love is...)