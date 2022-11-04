Not Available

In Rio de Janeiro, at the end of the millennium, a group of friends share their lives and experiences with each other. They are mostly middle-aged. A man and woman are inseparable buddies involved in a friendship that's more like extended therapy and philosophizing sessions. Their dialogs dominate the film, and involve many other people. Chief among them: his daughter, her boyfriends, the her husband, mistresses and lovers including an HIV positive gay Brazilian recently back from abroad.