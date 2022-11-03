Not Available

Christian mission propaganda film about 'a slice of heathen life, with the bamboo bush people of Borado-Likowali'. Keli is forced to marry Wesa but has a lover in another village. This causes war to break out between the two villages and Wesa is killed. Wesa's father Meo now wants Keli to marry his other son. Keli refuses and the hostilities continue. Just when the authorities have locked up a number of troublemakers, Father Jacobs arrives. The missionary tries to win the confidence of the locals but becomes embroiled in the conflict. An assault by Meo's men leaves him dangerously wounded. The villagers stop fighting and Meo asks the dying missionary's forgiveness.