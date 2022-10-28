Not Available

Amorous Pancho Villa

  • Drama
  • History
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Realizaciones Sol

The assassination of Pancho Villa, on the outskirts of Parral, Chihuahua, plunged the city into mourning, and a wake for the revolutionary hero was held by his closest collaborators. Conspicuous among the mourners were the four women with whom Villa was having intimate relationships at the time of his death. Now that Villa is no longer around to mediate and keep them apart, tensions between the women grow and intensify, with unexpected consequences. An intimate and human portrait of the Centaur of the North.

Cast

Diana BrachoSeñora Corral
Joaquín CosioAbraham Gonzalez
Teresa RuizManuela Casas
Mauricio IsaacRaúl Madero

