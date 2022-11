Not Available

Recife, 1900. Malvina (Marina Ruy Barbosa), daughter of a wealthy merchant, falls in love with Gabriel (Johnny Massaro), however, on her wedding day he abandons her at the altar. Disconcerted, she commits suicide and then returns as a dark spirit. However she brings with her all the dead in the city. At first, the residents are happy, but then they discover that the natural course of life should continue to be followed.