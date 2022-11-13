Not Available

Defined as an ‘animated medley’ by its maker, the film is an animated photographic tribute to cinema through a gallery of stars from the silent era onward, alternating with more or less disorienting images of various origins. Through the widest range of techniques, recombined according to an associative logic that could evoke the cinema of the dada avant-garde, but also fashion magazines from the past, Amour du Cinéma is undoubtedly a singular film with pop overtones. —Tate Modern