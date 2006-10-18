Amphibian Man

People living at the seashore town are frightened by reports about the unknown creature called "the sea devil." Nobody knows what it is, but it's really a son of a doctor Salvator. The doctor performed a surgery on his son and now young Ihtiandre can live under water. This gives him certain advantages, but creates a lot of problems.
|Anastasiya Vertinskaya
|Gutiere Baltazar
|Mikhail Kozakov
|Pedro Zurita
|Anatoliy Smiranin
|Old Baltazar
|Nikolai Simonov
|Prof. Salvator
|Vladlen Davydov
|Olsen
|Yuri Medvedev
|Street vendor of fish
