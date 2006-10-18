2006

Amphibian Man

  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 18th, 2006

Studio

Gos

People living at the seashore town are frightened by reports about the unknown creature called "the sea devil." Nobody knows what it is, but it's really a son of a doctor Salvator. The doctor performed a surgery on his son and now young Ihtiandre can live under water. This gives him certain advantages, but creates a lot of problems.

Cast

Anastasiya VertinskayaGutiere Baltazar
Mikhail KozakovPedro Zurita
Anatoliy SmiraninOld Baltazar
Nikolai SimonovProf. Salvator
Vladlen DavydovOlsen
Yuri MedvedevStreet vendor of fish

