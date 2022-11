Not Available

A story about two brothers, Gopi who is a farmer and Dinesh, a college student. Gopi's hopes for his younger brother are dashed when Dinesh joins campus politics and a world of violence. Things start to fall apart when Gopi, a Hindu marries Sainaba, a Muslim girl against her family's wishes. The intense political rivalry between Sainaba's brother and Dinesh brings matters to a boiling point after the marriage.