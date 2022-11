Not Available

Bullied in school for being the geeky and clumsy student, Pepe will discover that there is a mission he has inherited from his father that he must fulfill. He will be passed a magical amulet which he must use in vanquishing the clan of the aswang that is terrorizing Cavite. But when Pepe falls for the beautiful and mysterious lady named Lora, he will be forced to choose between his mission and his love for her.