A movie* shot with a Sony PMW-EX1 camera, compressed and transferred to DVD, and played on a Philips 42PF9996/37 LCD HDTV. One scene from that movie recorded with a Blackberry Curve four different times, each time zoomed in a bit more. Four different videos imported into Final Cut Pro 6, superimposed on top of each other, compressed and exported to Quicktime, and finally uploaded to Vimeo. And what remains? Well, what was there to begin with?