Not Available

The video that started it all. If you've seen it, you don't need a description. If you haven't seen it, then watch it, NOW. This video was sent to 3 conventions in 2004: Fanime, Animazement, and Otakon. At Fanime, it took the awards for "Viewers Best Comedy" and "Viewers Best of Show". At Animazement it took "Fan Favorite". At Otakon, it was awarded both "Best Humorous/Satirical" and "Best In Show". Finally, the video also received 2 awards in the animemusicvideos.org 2005 Viewers Choice Awards, in the categories "Best Comedy Video" and "Most Original Video."