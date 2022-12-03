AMV Hell 2: Son of AMV Hell

Not Available

This video was created alongside the original AMV Hell, and both of them were released on the same day. The reason for AMV Hell 2's existence is because we had some rather "risqué" ideas, and we didn't want to pollute AMV Hell with them. In order to keep AMV Hell "family friendly" and able to be shown at conventions, we opted to move the more controversial stuff into a separate video. We also tossed some of the other videos that didn't make it into AMV Hell in here. Kids shouldn't watch this. It's not pornographic or anything, but it has some adult language and nudity.