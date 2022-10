Not Available

Amy MacDonald and Die Deutsch Radio Philarmonic at the Rockhal Luxenbourg in 17 October 2010. Tracks: 01. An Ordinary Life 02. Spark 03. Footballer's Wife 04. Mr. Rock & Roll 05. Run 06. Your Time Will Come 07. This Pretty Face 08. My Only One 09. Don't Tell Me That It's Over 10. This Is The Life 11. What Happiness Means To Me 12. Dancing In The Dark (Springsteen) 13. Let's Start A Band