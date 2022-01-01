Amy Macdonald - Under Stars - Live In Dusseldorf

Not Available

The Scottish singer-songwriter Amy Macdonald gave an exclusive WDR 2 radio concert on her "Under Stars" tour on October 18, 2017 in the Classic Remise. Around 600 lucky winners were able to get hold of tickets for the Amy Macdonald unplugged concert and were enchanted by the perfect show. It was a great evening with Amy Macdonald in the Classic Remise Düsseldorf on the WDR 2 Tour 2017. Amy Macdonald described the classic car exhibition in the Classic Remise as "the nicest backstage I have ever had". Amy Macdonald enjoyed the automotive atmosphere in the Classic Remise and joked with the enthusiastic audience throughout the concert. Before the concert, Amy Macdonald gave the WDR a radio and TV interview in the middle of the vehicles.