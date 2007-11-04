Amy Winehouse: I Told You I Was Trouble

2007

Filmed at Sheperd's Bush Empire, the soulful singer from Camden and her band perform songs from both her debut album "Frank" and the international breakthrough "Back to Black". Over the sixty minute running time Winehouse also covers classics such as Zuton's "Valerie" and "Monkey Man" by the Maytals. Also included is 'I Told You I Was Trouble', a 50 minute documentary charting Amy's rapid rise to fame. 1. Intro / Addicted • 2. Just Friends • 3. Cherry • 4. Back To Black • 5. Wake Up Alone • 6. Tears Dry On Their Own • 7. He Can Only Hold Her / Doo Wop (That Thing) • 8. Fuck Me Pumps • 9. Some Unholy War • 10. Love Is A Losing Game • 11. Valerie • 12. Hey Little Rich Girl feat. Zalon & Ade • 13. Rehab • 14. You Know I'm No Good • 15. Me & Mr Jones • 16. Monkey Man • 17. Outro • 18. Tears Dry On Their (Black & White) • 19. He Can Only Hold Her / Doo Wop (That Thing)(Black & White) • 20. Some Unholy War (Black & White)