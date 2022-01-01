Amy Winehouse - In Memory Of: Unauthorized

Not Available

Amy Jade Winehouse was born on 14 September 1983. Winehouse is an English singer-songwriter, known for her eclectic mix of various musical genres including R&B, soul, and jazz. Winehouse won five categories at the 2008 Grammy Awards. Amy Winehouse is best known for her powerful contralto vocals and substance abuse and mental health issues. In 2005, she went through a period of drinking, heavy drug use, violent mood swings and weight loss. Amy Winehouse was found dead at her home on the afternoon of 23 July 2011.