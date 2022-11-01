Amy Winehouse - Live at Les Eurockeennes de Belfort

Not Available

One of the tragic music events of the year was of course the loss of Amy Winehouse. Today's Live Performance remembers her as the outstanding performer she was when in top shape. The Eurockéennes de Belfort is one of France's largest rock music festivals. The Eurockéennes, a play on words involving the words rock and européennes (Europeans), is based in a nature reserve in Malsaucy near Belfort. SetList: 1 Addicted 2 Just Friends 3 Tears Dry On Their Own 4 He Can Only Hold Her 5 Back to Black 6 Wake Up Alone 7 Love is a Losing Game 8 Cupid 9 Hey Little Rich Girl 10 Monkey Man 11 Rehab 12 Valerie 13 You Know I'm No Good 14 Me & Mr. Jones