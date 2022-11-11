اميرة الجزيره

Not Available

The sheikh of the missionary, Fouad al-Rashidi, attacked Prince Mubarak's palace on the island of dreams, killed the guards, killed Prince Mubarak and killed his sons. But the servant of Prince Al-Rayes Abu al-Makarem (Bishara Amin) managed to save the little prince's daughter, Twenty years later, he returned to the island and lived there. He learned about Zaid (Ismael Yassin), Abeed (Mahmoud Shakoku) and the young knight Adel (Kamal Al Shennawi), who loved the greeting and asked Al Rayes Abu Al Makarem to marry her. Killing, looting, robbery and assaults