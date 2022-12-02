An Actor Remembers

Not Available

In 1988 and 1989, the late Cesar Hernando, writer Ian Victoriano and I started a series of interviews of LVN actors, directors and technicians with the intention of publishing a book on the story of LVN Pictures, one of the major studios of the studio era. One of our interviewees was the great character actor, Joseph de Cordova. In 2006 I made a short documentary using excerpts from that thoroughly engaging interview and included it as an added feature to the privately authored DVD of “Biyaya ng Lupa,” where Joseph plays Bruno, one of the actor’s most memorable roles.