2013

An Adventure in Space and Time

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 21st, 2013

Studio

BBC

This special one-off drama travels back in time to 1963 to see how Doctor Who was first brought to the screen. Actor William Hartnell felt trapped by a succession of hard-man roles. Wannabe producer Verity Lambert was frustrated by the TV industry's glass ceiling. Both of them were to find unlikely hope and unexpected challenges in the form of a Saturday tea-time drama. Allied with a team of unusual but brilliant people, they went on to create the longest running science fiction series ever made.

Cast

Jessica RaineVerity Lambert
Sacha DhawanWaris Hussein
Brian CoxSydney Newman
Lesley ManvilleHeather Hartnell
Jeff RawleMervyn Pinfield
Claudia GrantCarole Ann Ford

