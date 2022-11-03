An Adventuress

Not Available

The original film featured the then unknown Rudolph Valentino. To cash in on his rise to stardom, it was re-edited to feature more of him. Various shots were repeated several times; long shots were blown up into close-ups and inter-cut with other footage; some scenes were projected on a loop, so that Rudolph Valentino repeated the same motions several times over; one scene was used as a flashback; and out-takes from the original were inserted into the new film. In addition, the locale of the new picture was switched from World War 1 Germany to a desert island by the simple expedient of inserting shots of bathing beauties on a palm-fringed beach throughout the film.