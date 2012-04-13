2012

An Affair of the Heart

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    April 13th, 2012

    Studio

    Not Available

    The first-ever feature documentary about Grammy® Winning musician, songwriter, actor, and New York Times best-selling author Rick Springfield and his ardently loyal fan base. Film focuses on some universal human desires, such as the importance of connecting with like-minded friends and the ability to create new memories as adults reminiscent of the carefree days of our adolescence. The film highlights Springfield's unique connection with his fans and how this relationship has been a source of happiness, comfort, and inspiration.

    Cast

    		Rick Springfield

